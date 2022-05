SMBC Aviation Captial logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, May 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

May 16 (Reuters) - Aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation Capital said on Monday it had reached an agreement to buy rival Dublin-based Goshawk Aviation for $6.7 billion in enterprise value.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

