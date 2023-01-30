Airline Flyr faces liquidity crunch















OSLO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Loss-making Norwegian airline Flyr (FLYR.OL) said on Monday it had failed to raise the cash it needs from shareholders and other potential investors, leaving it in a "critical short-term liquidity situation".

While the board continues to explore "feasible alternatives" to secure its continued operation, the potential solutions could wipe out the remaining value of its existing shareholders, the carrier said in a statement.

($1 = 9.9175 Norwegian crowns)

