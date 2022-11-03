Airline Flyr seeks up to $51 mln in cash to survive winter















OSLO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Loss-making airline Flyr (FLYR.OL) plans to raise up to 530 million Norwegian crowns ($50.73 million) in new equity to alleviate a "very strained financial situation", the Norway-based carrier said on Thursday.

The company on Oct. 4 said it would implement heavy spending cuts to preserve cash during the winter season, including furloughs, and that non-profitable routes were put on hold.

The new shares will be sold at just 0.01 crown each, a 96% discount to Wednesday's closing price, reflecting the company's near-term liquidity needs, challenging capital market conditions and investor feedback, Flyr said.

"By implementing these measures, we will be well positioned to ramp-up with full force for the coming spring and summer," board Chair Erik Braathen said in a statement.

($1 = 10.4475 Norwegian crowns)

