Airline KLM repays last of Dutch government loans
AMSTERDAM, June 30 (Reuters) - Dutch airline KLM has paid back the last part of loans granted by the Dutch government during the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Thursday.
The Dutch arm of airline group Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) said it had paid back 277 million euros ($289.2 million) after earlier repayments totalling 665 milion euros.
The airline had been given 942 million euros in loans by the Dutch state in 2020 as the pandemic crippled international travel.
($1 = 0.9577 euros)
Reporting by Bart Meijer Editing by David Goodman
