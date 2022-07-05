1 minute read
Airline SAS furloughs all Norwegian cabin crew, union says
OSLO, July 5 (Reuters) - All SAS (SAS.ST) cabin crew in Norway are now on furlough , a union spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday.
The move comes after pilots at the Scandinavian airline went on strike on Monday.
SAS has also filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States, warning strike action by pilots had impacted its financial position and liquidity. read more
Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Nora Buli
