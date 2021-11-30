Airline SAS' losses narrow, wary of pandemic uncertainty

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) planes are pictured at the Arlanda airport, north of Stockholm, Sweden April 9, 2020. Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency/via REUTERS/File Photo

STOCKHOLM, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Airline SAS (SAS.ST) reported on Tuesday a narrower loss for its August through October quarter as air travel gradually picked up, but said results were still burdened by the pandemic.

The airline, which is part-owned by the governments of Sweden and Denmark, reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss before tax of 945 million Swedish crowns ($104 million) against a year-earlier 3.25 billion loss.

Chief Executive Anko van der Werff said that while demand and ticket sales was increasing, uncertainties continued to affect the ramp-up of the business.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

"We remain cautious due to prevailing uncertainties, but see that underlying demand is healthy once restrictions are lifted, both for business and leisure travel," he said in a statement.

"Short-term effect of recent developments needs yet to be fully analyzed, however we remain optimistic for the peak periods ahead of us."

($1 = 9.0760 Swedish crowns)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.