Airline SAS reaches deal with striking unions - TV2 and DR

1 minute read
1/2

Passengers wait at the airport during a pilot strike at Copenhagen Airport, Denmark July 18, 2022. Ritzau Scanpix/Liselotte Sabroe via REUTERS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

STOCKHOLM, July 18 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS (SAS.ST) has reached a labour deal with unions representing striking pilots, Danish broadcasters TV2 and DR reported on Monday, citing undisclosed sources.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Niklas Pollard, editing by Gwladys FOuche

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.