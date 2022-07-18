1 minute read
Airline SAS reaches deal with striking unions - TV2 and DR
STOCKHOLM, July 18 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS (SAS.ST) has reached a labour deal with unions representing striking pilots, Danish broadcasters TV2 and DR reported on Monday, citing undisclosed sources.
Reporting by Niklas Pollard, editing by Gwladys FOuche
