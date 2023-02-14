Airline SAS network hit by hackers, says app was compromised















STOCKHOLM, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS (SAS.ST) said it was hit by a cyber attack Tuesday evening and urged customers to refrain from using its app but later said it had fixed the problem.

News reports said the hack paralysed the carrier's website and leaked customer information from its app.

Karin Nyman, head of press at SAS, told Reuters at 2035 GMT that the company was working to remedy the attack on its app and website.

"We aren't able to say a lot more right now as we are right in the attack right now," she said, adding that the app was at that point working fine.

Earlier, she told the national news agency TT that there was a risk of getting incorrect information by logging onto the app and urged customers to refrain from using it.

The entire website was down for a while on Tuesday.

According to TT, customers who tried to log into the SAS app were logged onto the wrong accounts and had access to personal details of other people. Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang reported that this happened to Norwegian customers as well.

Various Swedish companies and organisations have recently been hit by presumed cyber attacks.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sweden's national public television broadcaster, SVT was temporarily down. The broadcaster wrote on its website that a group called "Anonymous Sudan" had taken credit for the attack posting on Telegram that Swedish media would be attacked as a result of Koran burnings in Sweden.

