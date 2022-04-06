Airlines body sees higher fares after energy price spike

Willie Walsh, Director General of the International Air Transport Association, takes part in a panel discussion at the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) Annual General Meeting in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

PARIS, April 6 (Reuters) - Airlines will pass on rising oil prices to passengers through higher fares relatively quickly, but the spike in energy costs will worsen the industry's overall outlook in 2022, the head of the International Air Transport Association said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a regular news briefing after JetBlue (JBLU.O) launched a counter-bid for U.S. budget carrier Spirit Airlines (SAVE.N), Director General Willie Walsh also said he saw further scope for consolidation in the United States.

Reporting by Tim Hepher

