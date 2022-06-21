Airlines may temper capacity plans over staff shortages

Willie Walsh, Director General of the International Air Transport Association, takes part in a panel discussion at the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) Annual General Meeting in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

DOHA, June 21 (Reuters) - Some airlines may have to adjust capacity plans to cope with staff shortages, but not all carriers and airports are facing the chaos recently seen in Europe, the head of a global airlines body said on Tuesday.

"Let's relax a little; yes we have challenges but it is not everywhere," Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association said, adding that the industry would see its way through recent problems.

He was speaking to reporters as global airlines wrapped up a three-day meeting marked by a sharper-than-expected recovery of air travel, overshadowed by concerns about inflation and the conflict in Ukraine.

Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Jamie Freed

