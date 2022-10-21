Airlines oppose U.S. push on flight delay compensation

A screen showing cancelled flights is seen at Los Angeles International Airport as more than 1,400 American Airlines flights over the weekend were canceled due to staff shortages and unfavorable weather in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 31, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Major U.S. airlines oppose plans by the U.S. Transportation Department to update a government dashboard to show if carriers will voluntarily compensate passengers for lengthy delays within airlines control, a trade group told Reuters on Friday.

This is the latest effort by the U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) to prod the airline industry into voluntarily committing to provide compensation and other benefits to passengers impacted by flight problems.

