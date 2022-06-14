Airlines say U.S. must ensure air traffic control can meet demand

A plane takes off at LaGuardia Airport in the Queens borough of New York City, New York, U.S., June 1, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

June 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. airline industry told Congress the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) must take steps to ensure the nation's airspace can handle rising air travel demand.

Last month, two senators asked Airlines for America, a trade group representing American Airlines (AAL.O), Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), United Airlines (UAL.O) and others for answers after more than 2,700 Memorial Day weekend flights were canceled.

The group said in a previously unreported letter dated Friday that "airlines are aggressively pursuing several options to align schedules with workforce availability" but added "the FAA must also work to ensure that the air traffic control system is capable of meeting demand."

Reporting by David Shepardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.