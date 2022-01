The logo of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) is on display at the venue of its 65th annual general meeting in Kuala Lumpur June 8, 2009. REUTERS/Zainal Abd Halim

PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Russia-Ukraine crisis is not expected to have a significant impact on airline traffic, since most carriers already avoid the region's airspace following earlier tensions, the head of the International Air Transport Association said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Alex Richardson

