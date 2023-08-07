Airlines seek extension to minimum flight requirements cuts at NYC-area airports

Reuters
Travelers wait at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, U.S., April 6, 2023. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Major U.S. airlines on Monday asked the Federal Aviation Administration to extend cuts to minimum flight requirements at congested New York City-area airports and a Washington airport, citing a lack of adequate air traffic control staffing.

The FAA in March agreed to the request of Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) and United Airlines (UAL.O) to temporarily return up to 10% slots and flights at New York-area airports and Washington National Airport through Sept. 15. Airlines for America, a trade group representing major carriers, in a letter seen by Reuters, asked that the cuts be extended through Oct. 28, saying air traffic staffing levels in a key northeast sector have not "meaningfully improved."

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler

