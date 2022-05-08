Algeria authorises purchase of 15 new aircraft for Air Algerie

1 minute read

An Air Algerie Airbus A330-200 airplane lands at sunrise at the Charles-de-Gaulle Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France August 26, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

May 8 (Reuters) - The Algerian cabinet has authorised the national airline, Air Algerie, to purchase 15 new aircraft to open new routes to African and Asian destinations, Algerian State TV said on Sunday citing a cabinet statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.