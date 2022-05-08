1 minute read
Algeria authorises purchase of 15 new aircraft for Air Algerie
May 8 (Reuters) - The Algerian cabinet has authorised the national airline, Air Algerie, to purchase 15 new aircraft to open new routes to African and Asian destinations, Algerian State TV said on Sunday citing a cabinet statement.
Reporting by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan
