American Airlines: 96% of employees vaccinated, seeking accomodation

An American Airlines airplane is seen at John F. Kennedy International Airport during the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Queens, New York City, U.S., December 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - American Airlines (AAL.O) said Friday that more than 96% of its employees have submitted proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a request for an accommodation from the requirements.

In November, the largest U.S. airline delayed the rollout of a mandate requiring its U.S.-based employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or to receive a religious or medical exemption until Jan. 4.

American said Friday "anyone who isn't vaccinated, including those with an approved accommodation, will be required to complete a weekly self-health declaration, practice social distancing when possible and wear a mask at all times, except when outside and social distancing can be maintained."

Reporting by David Shepardson

