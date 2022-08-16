American Airlines to buy up to 20 Boom Supersonic jets

An American Airlines aircraft flies past the U.S. Capitol before landing at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., January 24, 2022. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

Aug 16 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) said on Tuesday it had entered into a deal with Boom Supersonic to buy up to 20 Overture aircraft, with an option to purchase an additional 40 jets.

American added that it had paid a non-refundable deposit on the initial 20 aircraft, but did not disclose the size of the deposit.

Boom's Overture jet is expected to carry passengers at twice the speed of the fastest commercial aircraft available, the company said.

The jet is scheduled to roll out in 2025 and carry its first passengers by 2029, Boom added.

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

