American Airlines cuts first-quarter capacity forecast as oil prices surge

An American Airlines aircraft flies past the U.S. Capitol before landing at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., January 24, 2022. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

March 15 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc cut its current-quarter capacity forecast on Tuesday, as airlines grapple with high fuel prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

