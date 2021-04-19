Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Aerospace & DefenseAmerican Airlines cutting flights to South America because of COVID-19

Reuters
1 minute read

American Airlines Co (AAL.O) said on Monday it will reduce flights to some destinations in South America because the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced demand.

The U.S. airline said it was suspending service to Manaus, Brazil, from Miami until Nov. 2 and delaying the start of service from New York to Santiago until July 2, instead of the planned May 7 start. It will also reduce the frequency of flights to Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo in Brazil, and to Lima from some U.S. airports.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 7:47 PM UTCNASA scores Wright Brothers moment with first helicopter flight on Mars

NASA's miniature robot helicopter Ingenuity performed a successful takeoff and landing on Mars early on Monday, achieving the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft over the surface of another planet, the U.S. space agency said.

Aerospace & DefenseMore electrical problems found on some Boeing 737 MAX -sources
Aerospace & DefenseIsrael and Greece sign record defence deal
Aerospace & DefenseAir Force One subcontractor GDC countersues Boeing
Aerospace & DefenseUK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times