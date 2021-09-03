Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

American Airlines to end pandemic leave for unvaccinated staff

1 minute read
1/2

American Airlines agent helps a customer to check in for her flight at O'Hare International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Sept 3 (Reuters) - American Airlines (AAL.O) said on Friday it would not provide special leave from next month to unvaccinated employees who have to quarantine due to COVID-19.

Unvaccinated workers will have to use their sick time or medical leave if they miss work due to the disease, it said.

"Given there is an FDA-approved vaccine, pandemic leave will only be offered to team members who are fully vaccinated and who provide their vaccination card to us," the carrier said in a memo to staff seen by Reuters.

The move comes after United Airlines Inc (UAL.O) last month became the first U.S. carrier to require vaccinations for all domestic employees.

Separately, Alaska Air (ALK.N) said on Friday that it had stopped special pay for unvaccinated employee absences due to COVID-19 infection or exposure to a suspect. (https://bit.ly/3h07qlo)

The airline has mandated vaccination for all new hires and will pay $200 to employees who provide proof of vaccination.

Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 7:09 AM UTC

U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday barred Virgin Galactic from flying its SpaceShipTwo until the agency approves its final mishap investigation report from its July flight or determines the issues do not affect public safety.

Aerospace & Defense
Ryanair passenger numbers rise in August to 11.1 million
Aerospace & Defense
GKN-owner Melrose swings to profit on air travel recovery, cost cuts
Aerospace & Defense
Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage
Aerospace & Defense
Porsche, Puma to join Germany's DAX as index expands