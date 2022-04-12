American Airlines expects Q1 revenue to be down 16% from pre-pandemic levels

An American Airlines aircraft flies past the U.S. Capitol before landing at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., January 24, 2022. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

April 12 (Reuters) - American Airlines (AAL.O) said on Tuesday it expects first-quarter total revenue to be down about 16% compared to pre-pandemic levels, as airlines struggle to meet rising travel demand with limited staffing.

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

