An American Airlines Boeing 777-300ER plane takes off from Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Oct 12 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) said on Tuesday it expects third-quarter revenue to fall about 25% from 2019.

The U.S. airline had previously expected third-quarter revenue to be down between 24% and 28%.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

