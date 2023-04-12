American Airlines forecasts lower-than-expected quarterly profit
April 12 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) on Wednesday forecast a lower-than-expected profit for the first quarter as the carrier battles high fuel costs.
On an adjusted basis, the company expects first-quarter profit between $0.01 per share and $0.05 per share. Analysts had expected a profit of $0.06 per share, according to Refinitiv estimates.
American Airlines' shares fell 1.6% to $14.08 before the bell.
Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta
