American Airlines forecasts lower-than-expected quarterly profit















April 12 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) on Wednesday forecast a lower-than-expected profit for the first quarter as the carrier battles high fuel costs.

On an adjusted basis, the company expects first-quarter profit between $0.01 per share and $0.05 per share. Analysts had expected a profit of $0.06 per share, according to Refinitiv estimates.

American Airlines' shares fell 1.6% to $14.08 before the bell.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta











