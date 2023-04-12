American Airlines forecasts lower-than-expected quarterly profit

An American Airlines Airbus A321-200 plane takes off from Los Angeles International airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

April 12 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) on Wednesday forecast a lower-than-expected profit for the first quarter as the carrier battles high fuel costs.

On an adjusted basis, the company expects first-quarter profit between $0.01 per share and $0.05 per share. Analysts had expected a profit of $0.06 per share, according to Refinitiv estimates.

American Airlines' shares fell 1.6% to $14.08 before the bell.

