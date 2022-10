CHICAGO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - American Airlines (AAL.O) has offered a 19% pay increase to its pilots over two years in a new contract, according to a draft agreement.

American pilots will get a 12% raise on the date of the contract signing, another 5% after one year and another 2% after two years.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh Editing by Chris Reese











