American Airlines pilots to get 21% pay raise this year in tentative contract

Pilots talk as they look at the tail of an American Airlines aircraft f at Dallas-Ft Worth International Airport
Pilots talk as they look at the tail of an American Airlines aircraft at Dallas-Ft Worth International Airport February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

CHICAGO, May 19 (Reuters) - Pilots at American Airlines (AAL.O) will get a 21% pay raise this year as part of a new four-year tentative contract, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The Allied Pilots Association (APA), which represents American's pilots, on Thursday said it has agreed in principle on a new contract.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Allison Lampert; Editing by Leslie Adler

