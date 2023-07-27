American Airlines pilots union says it has agreement on contract deal improvements

[1/2] A American Airlines plane taxis in front of the skyline at Logan Airport at the start of the long July 4th holiday weekend in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

CHICAGO, July 27 (Reuters) - American Airlines' (AAL.O) pilots union on Thursday said it has reached an agreement in principle with the company on enhancements to the new labor contract deal.

The union had asked for improvements to the tentative contract agreement, saying its ratification was in "jeopardy" after rival United Airlines (UAL.O) raised the benchmark with its own deal.

The Allied Pilots Association (APA), which represents over 15,000 American pilots, said the revised agreement needs an approval from its board after which it would be sent for a ratification vote.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Leslie Adler and Bill Berkrot

