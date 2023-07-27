American Airlines pilots union says it has agreement on contract deal improvements
CHICAGO, July 27 (Reuters) - American Airlines' (AAL.O) pilots union on Thursday said it has reached an agreement in principle with the company on enhancements to the new labor contract deal.
The union had asked for improvements to the tentative contract agreement, saying its ratification was in "jeopardy" after rival United Airlines (UAL.O) raised the benchmark with its own deal.
The Allied Pilots Association (APA), which represents over 15,000 American pilots, said the revised agreement needs an approval from its board after which it would be sent for a ratification vote.
