American Airlines places order for three new Embraer aircraft
SAO PAULO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) said on Tuesday that American Airlines has placed a firm order for three new E175 aircraft, which will be operated by its Envoy Air subsidiary.
According to Embraer, the deal was valued at $160.2 million and will be included in the company's 2021 fourth-quarter backlog. The deliveries are expected to be concluded by the end of 2022.
Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Leslie Adler
