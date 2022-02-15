American Airlines places order for three new Embraer aircraft

A member of a ground crew walks past American Airlines planes parked at the gate during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, U.S., April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

SAO PAULO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) said on Tuesday that American Airlines has placed a firm order for three new E175 aircraft, which will be operated by its Envoy Air subsidiary.

According to Embraer, the deal was valued at $160.2 million and will be included in the company's 2021 fourth-quarter backlog. The deliveries are expected to be concluded by the end of 2022.

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Leslie Adler

