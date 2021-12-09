American Airlines to reduce international flights next summer due to Dreamliner delays - WSJ

A passenger wears a protective face mask as he walks past the American Airlines ticketing desk at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport, after further cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Barcelona, Spain March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Dec 9 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) is planning to reduce international flights next summer because of delays from Boeing Co (BA.N) in delivering new 787 Dreamliners, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter and a draft internal airline memo.

The no.1 U.S. airline will not fly to Edinburgh, Shannon in Ireland or Hong Kong next summer and will reduce the frequency of flights to Shanghai, Beijing and Sydney, the report said.

Deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner, which has faced manufacturing delays, are expected to resume by April 1 at the earliest, the report said citing sources.

Shares of the Texas-based carrier and Boeing were down about 1% each before the bell.

American Airlines and Boeing did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for a comment.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

