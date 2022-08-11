American Airlines says operations hit by unexpected storms

American Airlines flight 718, the first U.S. Boeing 737 MAX commercial flight since regulators lifted a 20-month grounding in November, lands at LaGuardia airport in New York, U.S. December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz//File Photo

Aug 11 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) said "unexpected and heavy" thunderstorms had hit operations at its largest hub at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, leading to the cancellation of many flights on Wednesday and Thursday, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The airline has canceled nearly 300 flights as of 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.com. (https://bit.ly/3SIKLLj)

