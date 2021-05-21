Aerospace & DefenseAmerican Airlines says technical issue at Sabre hit operations
American Airlines (AAL.O) said on Friday that travel technology firm Sabre Corp (SABR.O) had a technical issue that impacted multiple carriers, including its own.
American Airlines said the technical issue had been resolved.
Virgin Australia, which also uses Sabre's technology for air bookings, said in a tweet earlier on Friday its flights were impacted by a global system outage, which was affecting its check-in and boarding systems. (https://bit.ly/3wokLcl)
