Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & DefenseAmerican Airlines says technical issue at Sabre hit operations

Reuters
1 minute read

An American Airlines Airbus A321-200 plane takes off from Los Angeles International airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo/File Photo

American Airlines (AAL.O) said on Friday that travel technology firm Sabre Corp (SABR.O) had a technical issue that impacted multiple carriers, including its own.

American Airlines said the technical issue had been resolved.

Virgin Australia, which also uses Sabre's technology for air bookings, said in a tweet earlier on Friday its flights were impacted by a global system outage, which was affecting its check-in and boarding systems. (https://bit.ly/3wokLcl)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · May 19, 2021 · 6:36 PM UTCU.S. House Democrats offer resolution blocking $735 million Israel weapons sale

Democratic U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday introduced a resolution seeking to block a $735 million sale of precision-guided weapons to Israel, a symbolic response to conflict between Israel and Gaza's ruling Hamas group.

Aerospace & DefenseBoeing resumes 737 MAX deliveries following electrical issue -source
Aerospace & DefenseMalaysia's AirAsia X posts record quarterly loss, eighth in a row
Aerospace & DefenseNew U.S. airline Breeze Airways makes pitch to smaller cities

Start-up low-cost U.S. airline Breeze Airways on Friday said it would begin service next week, focusing on flights between smaller U.S. cities that don't have direct service from larger carriers.

Aerospace & DefenseSilos and saturation salvoes: Gaza rockets bedevil Israel