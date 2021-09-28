American Airlines signs code-sharing pact with India's largest airline

Pilots talk as they look at the tail of an American Airlines aircraft at Dallas-Ft Worth International Airport February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Sept 28 (Reuters) - American Airlines (AAL.O) announced a code-sharing agreement with India's largest airline IndiGo on Tuesday, with the U.S. airline gearing up to launch new flights between the two countries.

The agreement, which is expected to begin in October, will see American's "code" on 29 of IndiGo's domestic routes in India.

Code-sharing allows an airline to sell seats on a flight operated by its partner, so that it can fly passengers to destinations it does not serve.

The pact with IndiGo airlines, which is India's largest airline by number of passengers carried and owned by InterGlobe Aviation (INGL.NS), requires approval of U.S. and Indian authorities, American said. (https://bit.ly/39IeEpV)

The company is launching a new service between New York and India's capital Delhi next month and between Seattle and the city of Bengaluru early next year.

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

