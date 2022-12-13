American Airlines taps insider Devon May as CFO

An American Airlines passenger jet glides in under the moon as it lands at LaGuardia airport in New YorkNew York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Dec 13 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) said on Tuesday that Devon May will become the company's chief financial officer from January.

May, who is currently the airline's senior vice president of finance and investor relations, will succeed Derek Kerr.

Kerr will remain at the carrier as vice chair, president of American Eagle and strategic adviser.

The move comes at a time when the carrier faces the task of fixing its debt-laden balance sheet amid a strong rebound in travel.

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

