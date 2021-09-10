Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

American Airlines urges employee vaccinations amid Biden push

1 minute read

Pilots talk as they look at the tail of an American Airlines aircraft at Dallas-Ft Worth International Airport February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - American Airlines (AAL.O) urged employees to get vaccinated as it prepares for the impact of President Joe Biden's efforts to boost vaccination rates.

"Based on what we see so far, it appears we will be impacted by these federally mandated efforts to increase vaccination rates," the carrier told employees in a memo. "While we will review the details of the plan and determine the path forward for American, what we know is that the president’s actions underscore the importance of team members getting vaccinated against COVID-19 — and sooner rather than later."

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 1:04 PM UTC

EXCLUSIVE Aerospace firms warn of snags over U.S. engine rule delays

Aerospace companies are urging the United States to speed up a review of rule changes for airplane engines, warning delays in implementing planned global emissions standards could trigger industrial delays.

Aerospace & Defense
Analysis: EasyJet bid kicks off scramble for budget airline supremacy
Aerospace & Defense
Japan Airlines finalises $2.7 bln raising to position for post-COVID-19 era
Aerospace & Defense
EU okays Alitalia successor and says it's not liable for illegal aid
Aerospace & Defense
U.S. probing 18 airlines over delayed refund complaints