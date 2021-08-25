Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

American Airlines warns on August revenue as rising COVID-19 cases hit bookings

1 minute read

An American Airlines Airbus A321-200 plane takes off from Los Angeles International airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Aug 25 (Reuters) - American Airlines (AAL.O) said on Wednesday its August revenue was trending below the U.S. carrier's internal forecast as a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases led to some softness in bookings.

American's Chief Revenue Officer Vasu Raja, speaking at the Raymond James industrials conference, said the airline was also experiencing a rise in cancellations.

COVID-19 cases, driven by the highly infectious Delta variant, have surged in parts of the United States with lower vaccination levels.

However, Raja added that the company's booked business for the holidays remained "incredibly strong".

The carrier expects business demand to likely come back in the transatlantic and Latin American regions, given their proximity to the United States.

American shares have risen 26.6% so far this year.

The U.S. could get COVID-19 under control by early next year if vaccinations ramp up, the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said on Tuesday, as Pfizer won full FDA approval for its shot, with more potential approvals coming in the weeks ahead. read more

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 5:17 PM UTC

Delta Air Lines to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff

Delta Air Lines on Wednesday said employees will have to pay $200 more every month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan if they choose to not vaccinate against COVID-19.

Aerospace & Defense
American Airlines warns on August revenue as rising COVID-19 cases hit bookings
Aerospace & Defense
Delta Air orders 30 A321neo jets from Airbus
Aerospace & Defense
Israel Aerospace, Etihad to open aircraft conversion site in Abu Dhabi
Aerospace & Defense
Strong bookings keep Ryanair on course to hit targets, says CEO