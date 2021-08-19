Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

American Airlines will extend ban on main cabin alcohol sales into January 2022

1 minute read

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - American Airlines (AAL.O) confirmed Thursday it will extend a ban on the sale of alcohol in the main cabin through January 18, mirroring a government extension this week on mask mandates for airplanes and airports.

American told employees in a memo dated Wednesday seen by Reuters that the airline is also "gaining ground in our work with the (Federal Aviation Administration) to no longer provide 'to go' alcohol" at Dallas and Charlotte airports.

Reporting by David Shepardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 11:24 AM UTC

U.S. FAA tops $1 mln in proposed fines for disruptive airline passengers

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it was proposing $531,545 in civil penalties against 34 airline passengers over unruly behavior, bringing its total for the year to more than $1 million.

Aerospace & Defense
Asian airlines report high vaccination uptake among crew
Aerospace & Defense
UK to probe U.S. private equity purchase of defence firm Ultra
Aerospace & Defense
Low-cost U.S. carrier Breeze Airways raises $200 million in new funding
Aerospace & Defense
Planes, guns, night-vision goggles: The Taliban's new U.S.-made war chest