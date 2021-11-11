ANA chief urges Japan to spur travel during lull in COVID-19 cases

All Nippon Airways (ANA) Holdings Inc. President and CEO Shinya Katanozaka speaks during an interview with Reuters at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2021. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou

TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest airline, ANA Holdings (9202.T), has asked the government to ease curbs on overseas visitors and wants a programme of domestic tourism subsidies restarted to spur travel, its chief executive said in an interview.

Such measures would bolster earnings for airlines, helping them to weather fresh waves of COVID-19 infections, Shinya Katanozaka told Reuters.

Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

