Aerospace & Defense

Armenian state fund and Air Arabia to launch Armenian low cost airline

DUBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - The Armenian National Interests Fund and Middle East budget carrier Air Arabia (AIRA.DU) said on Wednesday they planned to launch a new budget airline with Armenian capital Yerevan as its base.

The new carrier will operate as a joint venture between the pair, they said in a joint statement, adopting the low-cost model operated by Air Arabia.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

