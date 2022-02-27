Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Australia's Qantas to avoid Russian airspace on London flights

1 minute read

Maintenance personnel walk under an aircraft as Qantas begins preparing and equipping planes for the return of international flights, in anticipation of Australia easing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) border regulations, at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

SYDNEY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd (QAN.AX) is opting to use an alternative flight path between Darwin and London that avoids Russian airspace after the invasion of Ukraine, the airline said on Sunday.

"Given the current circumstances and complexities, we're opting to use one of our alternative flight paths that doesn't overfly Russia, while we continue to monitor this evolving situation," it said in a statement.

Flights operated over northern Russia will be routed over the Middle East and southern Europe instead, increasing flight times by about an hour.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters