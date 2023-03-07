Austrian Airlines flights disrupted due to wage talks staff meeting















BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - Some 36 flights at Lufthansa subsidiary Austrian Airlines were cancelled or delayed on Tuesday due to a cabin crew meeting to discuss wage talks, a spokesperson said, affecting around 1,800 passengers, mostly with destinations in central Europe.

Operations were expected to stabilise during the afternoon, said the spokesperson, and around 4,100 passengers have been able to fly as planned.

More staff than expected had attended the meeting where employees were to be told about the stalled re-negotiation of a collective wage agreement. After an initial agreement in October, cabin crew demanded a renegotiation due to the airline's strong third quarter results.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; editing by Matthias Williams











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.