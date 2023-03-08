Axa Investment registers as crypto service provider in France















March 8 (Reuters) - French market regulator AMF said Axa Investment Managers had registered as a crypto service provider in the country, joining a list of several financial firms getting regulatory approvals to avoid service disruption in France.

Apart from the French investment firm, Binance, Bitstamp, and Societe Generale have received such nods in the country.

The move comes after the European Union (EU) deemed last year that cryptocurrency companies will need a license and customer safeguards to issue and sell digital tokens in the EU.

Firms operating in an EU state were given until January 2024 to get a license without disruption to their service.

Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran











