BA-owner IAG expects yields to hold up in the short term















LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - British airways-owner IAG (ICAG.L) said it expected higher yields from fares to hold up in the short term, reflecting strong demand from passengers.

"In terms of fares, we've seen good yield increases for quarter one overall," Chief Financial Officer Nicholas Cadbury said on Friday after the group updated on trading.

"We're not giving specific guidance for what that's looking like going forward because it's so early in the year, but we are expecting yields to hold up in the short term."

Reporting by Sarah Young, Writing by Paul Sandle











