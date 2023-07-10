BAE Systems gets UK order to boost output of battlefield munitions -FT

Trade visitors walk past an advertisement for BAE Systems at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

July 10 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest defense contractor BAE Systems (BAES.L) has secured new orders from the UK to boost production of munitions as western governments seek to alleviate a global shortage that is hampering Ukraine's fight against Russia, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The 280 million pounds ($359.94 million) agreement, which could increase in value to more than 400 million pounds, will enable the company to raise its production capacity of key 155 mm artillery shells eight-fold, the newspaper said.

($1 = 0.7779 pounds)

