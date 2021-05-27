Belarusian flag carrier Belavia cancels flights to eight countries -statement

A view shows an information board during a check-in for a flight of Belavia Belarusian Airlines heading to Minsk, the last one before Ukraine stops air travel with Belarus following the arrest of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, at Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Belarusian national flag carrier Belavia said on Thursday it had been forced to cancel flights to eight countries from May 27 to Oct. 30 due to flight bans.

The European Union has urged its airlines to avoid Belarus and its airspace amid outrage over Sunday's forced landing in Minsk of a Ryanair (RYA.I) jet en route to Lithuania from Greece and the arrest of a dissident journalist on board. read more

