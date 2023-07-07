Belgian Ryanair pilots plan strike in summer holiday period

BRUSSELS, July 7 (Reuters) - Belgian Ryanair (RYA.I) pilots will go on strike on July 15 and 16 in demand of higher wages and better working conditions, their union told Belgian broadcaster VRT on Friday.

Pilots residing in Belgium had given the Irish budget airline until Friday to reconsider its ideas to reduce the number of rest days for pilots, which they claimed were unlawful.

The pilots also demand higher wages to compensate for inflation.

The strike could potentially affect around 140 flights from Charleroi airport at the height of the summer holiday season.

It is, however, unclear yet how many pilots will join the strike and how many flights will need to be cancelled.

Reporting by Bart Meijer, Editing by Louise Heavens

