Belgian Ryanair pilots to strike again July 29-30

BRUSSELS, July 24 (Reuters) - Belgian Ryanair (RYA.I) pilots have called for a new strike on July 29 and July 30 as management failed to address their demands of higher wages and better working conditions, union representatives told the Rtbf broadcaster.

The pilots already went on strike on July 15 and 16 but "there was no round of negotiations," Didier Lebbe, a representative of the CNE union said.

The mid-July strike resulted in 120 cancelled flights at Brussels South Charleroi Airport, Belgian media have reported.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.