Biden admin to hold Southwest accountable if it fails to fulfill pledges to customers -Buttigieg















WASHINGTON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will hold Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) "accountable" if it fails to fulfill commitments to customers for "controllable delays and cancellations," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Thursday, after the airline canceled thousands of flights in the wake of winter storms.

In a letter to Southwest CEO Bob Jordan dated Dec. 29, Buttigieg also said the company has agreed to honor "reasonable" requests for reimbursement for alternative transportation for passengers whose flights were canceled or delayed between Dec. 24 and Jan. 2.

Southwest did not immediately respond to a request for comment

Reporting by David Shepardson; Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chris Reese











