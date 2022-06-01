Biden announces new weapons package for Ukraine

Javeline anti-tank missiles sit onstage as U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on arming Ukraine after a tour of a Lockheed Martin weapons factory in Troy, Alabama, U.S. May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Wednesday a new weapons package for Ukraine will include high mobility artillery rocket systems, precision weapons that can accurately hit targets as far away as 80 km (50 miles).

"The United States will stand with our Ukrainian partners and continue to provide Ukraine with weapons and equipment to defend itself," Biden said in a statement announcing the new weapons package.

Reporting By Steve Holland and Katherine Jackson

