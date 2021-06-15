Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Biden welcomes Boeing-Airbus deal, agreement to challenge China

2 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden attends the EU-US summit in Brussels, Belgium June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday welcomed the "major breakthrough" in a Boeing-Airbus trade dispute and an agreement with the European Union to counter China's "non-market practices."

The U.S. president arrived in Geneva on Tuesday after the deal with the European Union was announced following talks in Brussels.

"Both the U.S. and EU agreed to suspend our tariffs for five years, and we committed to ensuring a level playing field for our companies and our workers," Biden said in a statement.

"Significantly, we also agreed to work together to challenge and counter China’s non-market practices in this sector that give China's companies an unfair advantage."

Biden said the United States and European Union would work together in specific ways, including on inward and outbound investment and technology transfer.

"It’s a model we can build on for other challenges posed by China’s economic model," he said.

He said "values like fair competition and transparency" that were shared by the United States and EU made democracies everywhere stronger.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 3:08 PM UTCU.S, EU agree truce in 17-year aircraft subsidy conflict

The United States and the European Union have agreed a truce in their near 17-year conflict over aircraft subsidies, suspending for five years one set of Trump-era tariffs which had soured relations between them.

Aerospace & DefenseQuoting Irish poet, Biden ends EU trade war in renewal of transatlantic ties
Aerospace & DefenseGE, Safran venture to develop radical new jet engine
Aerospace & DefensePre-owned business jet shortage drives sellers' market, demand for new luxury planes
Aerospace & DefenseBiden welcomes Boeing-Airbus deal, agreement to challenge China