Biden welcomes Verizon, AT&T agreeing to delay 5G deployment to avert aviation standoff

U.S. President Joe Biden looks on during a video conference with farmers, ranchers and meat processors to discuss meat and poultry supply chain issues, from an auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, U.S. January 3, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said his administration was committed to rapid 5G deployment while minimizing disruptions to air operations, adding that the agreement by Verizon (VZ.N) and AT&T (T.N) to delay 5G deployment was a "step in the right direction".

Verizon Communications and AT&T Inc said late on Monday they had agreed to a two-week delay in deploying C-Band wireless spectrum, averting an aviation safety standoff that threatened to disrupt flights starting this week. read more

"We’re grateful to all parties for their cooperation and good faith", Biden said in a statement on Tuesday.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru

