Blue Origin to fly SNL star Pete Davidson to space next week

Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos addresses the media about the New Shepard rocket booster and Crew Capsule mockup at the 33rd Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, United States April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing/File Photo/File Photo

March 14 (Reuters) - Jeff Bezos' astro-tourism company Blue Origin will fly "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson to suborbital space next week.

The 28 year-old comedian will be part of the fourth human flight to space aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft, the company said on Monday.

The 10-minute flight will lift off from Blue Origin's launch facility in Texas at 9.30 AM E.T on March 23.

"The King of Staten Island" actor is also the latest celebrity to take the trip to the edge of space, after 90 year-old "Star Trek" actor William Shatner and "Good Morning America" host Michael Strahan.

The six-person crew will include angel investor Marty Allen, real estate veteran Marc Hagle and wife Sharon, University of North Carolina professor Jim Kitchen, and George Nield, the president of Commercial Space Technologies.

New Shepard completed its first human trip in July last year with Bezos and his brother Mark on board.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.